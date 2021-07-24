Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.