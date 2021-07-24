Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 429,141 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,534 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 429,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.