GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Bought by Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.

Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. raised its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 944,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,585 shares during the quarter. GoodRx accounts for 8.5% of Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $36,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 492,862 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,283,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 700.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 298,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $31.88. 1,736,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,048. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $3,593,477.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,167.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,525,392 shares worth $54,250,592. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

