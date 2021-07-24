Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $84.55 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

