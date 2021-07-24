Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 3,145 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

