Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 5,687 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $60.93 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.