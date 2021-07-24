Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,552 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $244.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.84. The firm has a market cap of $234.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

