Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

VIVO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

