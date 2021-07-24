Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 109,557 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 59.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,557 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.