Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,593 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FELE opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.