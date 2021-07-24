Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 59,253 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,253 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

