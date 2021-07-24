Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.