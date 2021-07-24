Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 191.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graham were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Graham by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Graham by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham stock opened at $653.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $376.20 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.