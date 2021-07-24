Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $20.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.