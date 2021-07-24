Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

