Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRPH. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

GRPH stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.