Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,336 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $183.47 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.27. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $1,919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,719.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,438,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,073,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,069 shares of company stock worth $32,205,132. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

