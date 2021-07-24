Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Itron by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

