Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

