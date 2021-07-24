Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 45,827 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,827 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.00 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

