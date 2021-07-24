Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,651 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

