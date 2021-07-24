Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. The New York Times accounts for approximately 0.0% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 48.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The New York Times by 214.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.57. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.