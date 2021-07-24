Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Griffon reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Griffon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 405,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,313,000 after buying an additional 374,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,972,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. 78,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.