Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 217,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth about $27,167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Griffon by 112.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Griffon by 2,724.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF opened at $24.33 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

