Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Up 2.9%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of research firms have commented on HRSHF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

