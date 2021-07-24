Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $26.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.53.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

