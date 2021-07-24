Halving Coin (HALV) Market Capitalization Achieves $75,556.40

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00146034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,446.41 or 1.00303629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00898898 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars.

