Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $54.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

