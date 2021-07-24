HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $389,279.28

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $389,279.28 and $48,430.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00843944 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

