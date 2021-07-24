Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 858,213 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

