Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 1,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

