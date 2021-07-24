HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $185,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

