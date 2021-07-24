HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $232.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.21. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

