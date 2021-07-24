HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $275.00 at Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.05.

HCA opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

