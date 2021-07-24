Head to Head Survey: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) vs. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32%

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.15 million 2.83 $7.11 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 2.95 $226.41 million $1.50 10.71

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harleysville Financial and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, the company provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services. Additionally, it offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. The company operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

