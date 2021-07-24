Head to Head Survey: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) versus Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.25 $7.02 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.63 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -87.79

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.87%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $60.06, suggesting a potential upside of 3.65%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.