Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,031 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $25,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

