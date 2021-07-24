HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.55 million, a P/E ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

