Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

