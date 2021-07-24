Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HTLF stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

