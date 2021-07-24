Hein Park Capital Management LP Has $118.01 Million Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,929 shares during the quarter. Denbury comprises 17.3% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.93% of Denbury worth $118,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 368,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.82. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.