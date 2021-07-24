HempCoin (THC) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and $155.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,815.47 or 0.99972552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,780,339 coins and its circulating supply is 262,645,189 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.