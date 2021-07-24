Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $658.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

