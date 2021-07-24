Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $818.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

