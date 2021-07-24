Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. 715,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,378,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

