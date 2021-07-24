Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

HEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

