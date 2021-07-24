Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

