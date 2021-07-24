Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 32,085 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 782.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,449. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.