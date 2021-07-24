Holocene Advisors LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,913 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FFIN opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIN. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.