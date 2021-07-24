Holocene Advisors LP Sells 56,816 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,816 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $892,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

SJI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

